Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered on the Hayward fault near the UC-Berkeley campus jolted the Bay Area awake early Thursday (Jan. 4), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

CBS San Francisco reports that thee quake struck at struck at 2:39 a.m. and was felt throughout the East Bay, North Bay and San Francisco. While many were jolted out of their beds, there was no preliminary reports of damage.

The USGS initially registered it as a 4.7 magnitude quake, downgraded it quickly to a 4.5 and then at 3:28 a.m. downgraded it again to a 4.4.

The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake about 40 miles south in San Jose.

The quake did knock items off the 24-hour Safeway’s shelves in San Leandro.

Transit agencies reported there may be delays in the early morning commute while they check for any damage.

“Anticipate minor delays at the start of light rail service as VTA conducts routine system checks as part of its standard safety precautions following an earthquake recorded earlier this morning,” San Jose transit officials said.

Long-time San Franciscan Nancy Foley emailed CBS San Francisco that the quake felt much larger than the initial 4.5 estimate.

“HOLY COW! I’m in the Richmond District-SF, and it felt like a 5.5!!!,” she wrote.”I’m also a native and lived through a large one in the late 50’s as a kid, and the Loma Prieta in ’89, while I was in an elevator…This one built to a cracking crescendo, similar to the last part of the ’89. I thought my wall of bookcases would fall down.”

Gina Solis posted on the CBS San Francisco Facebook page that it rocked her home in San Rafael.

“I felt it in San Rafael,” she posted. “It shook our house and shook the bed big time!!!”

Pamela Jones posted: “Felt stronger than 4.5, in Concord.”

In the South Bay, Chris Defayette said it was “a quick jolt.”

