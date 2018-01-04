× Eight Fort Smith Police Officers On Paid Administrative Leave After Shooting

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – Eight officers with the Fort Smith police department were put on paid administrative leave following Wednesday‘s officer-involved shooting, according to Corporal Anthony Rice.

This includes the three officers who fired their weapons: Jeff Lumm, a field training officer, Thomas Brashier, an officer in training, and an unnamed registered undercover officer.

Five other officers who were witnesses to the shooting were also put on paid leave: Sgt. Wayne Barnett, Steven Creek, Chelsey Garrett, Dylan Harris, and an unnamed registered undercover officer.

Matthew Pittman, 19, the suspect shot by the officers, was released from the hospital on Thursday(Jan. 4), according to Cpl. Rice. He is being held at the Sebastian County Jail.