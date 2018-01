Mike Anderson talks about bouncing back from the loss at Mississippi State on Tuesday and breaks down what the Hogs need to do against Auburn.

No. 22 Arkansas (11-3, 1-1) travels to Auburn (13-1, 1-0) on Saturday. The game tips off at 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

