× Power Restored In Benton County

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — UPDATE: Power was restored in the area at about 5:35 p.m.

Almost 4,000 people are without power in Benton County Thursday (Jan. 4).

Carroll Electric Cooperative has reported 3,884 customers are without power in Bentonville and Rogers.

A Carroll Electric representative said a north substation in Rogers is down due to power supply issue with American Electric Power.

A Southwestern electric power company spokesperson told 5NEWS that an American Electric Power transmission line is down. The transmission line serves Carroll Electric and Bentonville Municipal customers. The transmission line detected a fault and locked out to protect the line.

Crews are working to repair the line, but there is no timeline of when the power will be restored.

Gene Page with the City of Bentonville said they have had one complaint of a traffic light out at 28th and Moberly Lane. Page said traffic is flowing, and the police department is operating off of generators. He said the southeast side of the city appears to be most affected.

Several traffic lights are also out in Rogers, according to the City of Rogers.

POWER OUTAGE:

Dixieland/Hudson, 24th/Hudson, 24th/Olive, and 24th/Walnut St These stoplights currently do not have power, drivers should exercise caution at these intersections. These intersections should be treated as four way stops unless an officer is present. pic.twitter.com/JLwqLqI7yp — City of Rogers, AR (@Rogers1881) January 4, 2018

The power is also out at the Walmart Home Office, according to employees.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.