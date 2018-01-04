Pea Ridge Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Stealing Cars, Credit Cards

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Pea Ridge police are searching for suspects accused of stealing vehicles and credit cards from Pea Ridge and Bella Vista.

A truck was stolen out of Pea Ridge and a car was stolen out of Bella Vista, along with several other items including credit cards.

The suspects went to Missouri where they used the credit cards to purchase food at McDonald’s, fuel at the gas station, and spent several hundred dollars on jewelry at Walmart.

If you have any information, contact the Pea Ridge Police Department at (479) 451-0328.