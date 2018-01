WEST FORK (KFSM) — Authorities are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman.

A silver alert was issued Thursday (Jan. 4) for Gervadine Bradley. She was last seen on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and has gray hair with blue eyes. She may be driving a 2001 gold Toyota truck with expired tag 959ONT.

If you have any information, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 44-5700.