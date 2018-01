× Start To 2018 The Top Ten Coldest On Record

The first 3-days of 2018 were some of the coldest series of days we’ve experienced to start a New Year.

Here’s a look at the raw data:

The coldest first 3-days to start a New Year in Fayetteville was in 1979 with an average temperature of 12.2º.

This year was the coldest since around 2002.

The coldest first 3-days of a New Year occurred in 1928 for Fort Smith with an average temperature of 13.8º.

-Garrett