Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday, January 4th

Saturday - Sunday, January 6th - 7th

The pattern of the jet stream will be shifting by the weekend, pushing most of the cold air towards the east and north. Warmer air will move in behind the trough as a more zonal pattern sets up Saturday and Sunday. More shortwaves are expected to bring periodic chances for rain (Sunday Jan 7th and Thursday Jan 11th), but the major, deep troughs should stay away from Arkansas for at least the next 10 days.

-Matt