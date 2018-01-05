× Benton County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Warrant Scam

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a warrant scam, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins.

Jenkins said the scammer is saying they are a deputy with the sheriff’s office and are calling because of a warrant out for your arrest. The scammer says you have failed to show for jury duty and asks to verify your address by telling the scammer.

The scammers are using deputy’s names that work for the sheriff’s office, Jenkins said. They are also providing a telephone number for the victim to call.

The sheriff’s office will never ask for money over the phone for a warrant or civil matter. They will also never ask you for a credit card number of to obtain a green dot card for a warrant or civil matter. They ask you to not give any personal information to anyone over the phone.