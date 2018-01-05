× Bentonville Police Searching For Robbery Suspect

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Braum’s restaurant on Tuesday (Dec. 26).

According to police, a man entered the Braum’s restaurant located at 1119 N. Walton Blvd. and handed an employee a note demanding money and that she would regret it if he were to be locked inside the building.

The employee handed over less than $100 from the register and he left the building.

The suspect is described as an adult white male, approximately 5’5″ inches, medium build with dark blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a black pea coat.