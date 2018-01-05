× Highlights: 7A-West Tips Off, Bentonville & Gentry Pick Up OT Wins

It was the opening night of 7A-West play and there is already a candidate for game of the year. Bentonville built a big first half lead but saw Fayetteville rally to force overtime.

The Tigers then got the game-winning bucket from Cadarius Baggett with three seconds left in the extra period to notch the home win. Gentry also picked up an overtime win as they went on the road to beat Gravette. Bentonville West had no issues with Van Buren on the road.

There were no such dramatics on the girls’ side as both Fayetteville and Van Buren posted double digit wins to start conference play. The Lady Pioneers pulled the minor upset as they notched a 4A-1 win at Gravette.

