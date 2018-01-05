It’s Warmer! Here’s When The Rain Arrives Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warmer temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s and overnight lows above freezing.

The next low pressure system arrives on Sunday with widespread rain chances on Sunday night into Monday morning.

On average we'll see 0.50"-1.00" of rainfall. Temperatures appear to be too warm for any snow or freezing rain although there could be a few sleet pellets mixed into the rain right as it begins on Sunday evening before everything changes to all rain.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast...

SUNDAY 6AM: No rain, temperatures in the 30s.

SUNDAY NOON: A few showers starting to arrive from the northwest.

SUNDAY 6PM: Scattered showers moving into the area and continuing into the overnight and first part of the day Monday.

-Garrett