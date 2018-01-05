Life May Depend On Staying Warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Health experts said it's important we all take precautions to safeguard our health in the bitter cold.

Many of us feel the freezing temperatures in our toes and fingertips first and doctors said this happens because your body is working to protect your vital organs.

Blood vessels throughout the body constrict to try to preserve heat.

Cold conditions can also raise the risk of heart attacks, asthma, frostbite, and hypothermia.

A new study also found that on a global scale, more deaths can be traced to the cold than the heat.