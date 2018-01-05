× Man Facing Charges After Fleeing From Officers In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A man is in custody after fleeing from officers in Van Buren, according to detective Jonathan Wear.

Police were called to the 400 block of S 42nd Street Thursday night (Jan. 4) for a vehicle that had hit a chain link fence. When police arrived on scene, Brandon Copeland fled in his vehicle, according to Wear.

Wear said he drove into an apartment complex parking lot, and exited the vehicle to flee on foot. When he was leaving, he hit the front of the patrol car and a gun fell on the ground, according to Wear.

The officer did not catch him because the gun at the scene needed to be secured. Copeland also left his vehicle in drive causing it to hit a curb, Wear said.

Officers began looking for Copeland Friday (Jan. 5) when he called to report his car stolen. Officers went to his location and took him into custody.

Copeland is facing charges of felony fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony filing a false police report because officers identified him from the video as hte driving of the vehicle he was reporting stolen.

He was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center with no bond.