Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Filed Against Two Businesses In Rogers/Lowell

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The family of a victim in a deadly crash is taking legal action against two businesses they said served alcohol to a man who was visibly intoxicated.

The estate of William Dudzienski filed a lawsuit Tuesday (Jan. 2) against JJ's Grill and Fast Lane Entertainment. Bentonville attorney Bruce Mulkey filed the lawsuit.

The suit claims the businesses over-served twenty-three-year-old Mitchell Ramsey.

According to police, Ramsey then got behind the wheel and caused a three-car crash that killed Dudzienski, 56, on the afternoon of September 28 at the intersection of North 13th and West Persimmon streets, according to court documents.

The estate is seeking a total of $30 million from each business in damages that resulted from them over-serving Ramsey.

The family is also suing Ramsey.

On Tuesday Ramsey entered a not guilty plea on a negligent homicide charge. Ramsey is scheduled for a court hearing in Benton County in mid-February. He's being held on $100,000 bond in the Benton County jail.