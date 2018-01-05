Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Omelet Muffins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you made a New Year’s Resolution to eat healthier, we have the recipe for success in this week’s Hey Good Cookin’.

Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods will show us how to make a quick and easy breakfast muffin full of protein and local veggies.

Omelet Muffins

Ingredients

12 whole eggs

or

4 whole eggs and 8-10 egg whites

½ C shredded cheese of choice

Dash of hot sauce

2 t Garlic granules

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 C diced toppings such as ham, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, etc.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350.

In a large bowl beat your eggs. Mix in salt, pepper, hot sauce, garlic granules, and cheese.

Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray.

Add your toppings to the muffin tins.

Take your egg mixture and pour into each tin about ¾ full. You can top with extra cheese if you like.

Bake about 20 minutes.

Once cooked, eat immediately or portion out to enjoy for the next few days.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods