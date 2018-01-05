Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Omelet Muffins

If you made a New Year’s Resolution to eat healthier, we have the recipe for success in this week’s Hey Good Cookin’.
Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods will show us how to make a quick and easy breakfast muffin full of protein and local veggies.
Omelet Muffins
Ingredients
12 whole eggs
or
4 whole eggs and 8-10 egg whites
½ C shredded cheese of choice
Dash of hot sauce
2 t Garlic granules
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 C diced toppings such as ham, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, etc.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350.
In a large bowl beat your eggs. Mix in salt, pepper, hot sauce, garlic granules, and cheese.
Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray.
Add your toppings to the muffin tins.
Take your egg mixture and pour into each tin about ¾ full. You can top with extra cheese if you like.
Bake about 20 minutes.
Once cooked, eat immediately or portion out to enjoy for the next few days.
Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods