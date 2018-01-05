× Police: Centerton Man Recorded Himself Raping Teen

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Centerton man charged with raping and sexually assaulting two teens is now accused of recording his alleged abuse.

Damon Wyane White, 40, was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 2) in connection with engaging children in sexually explicit conduct, a Class B felony.

White has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, first-degree sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance — which stem from allegations that White abused two girls last spring.

One of the girls, a 16-year-old, said White forced her to use cocaine at gunpoint and then raped her, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said White also forced her to film the rapes.

Centerton police on Tuesday received three videos from federal investigators allegedly showing White raping the teen, according to the affidavit.

The 16-year-old also told police White would force her to wear lingerie he bought online for her, and he once handcuffed himself to her.

Another girl, a 15-year-old, said White raped her in April. She added that White gave her a brownie possibly laced with drugs.

The girl said the brownie made her feel “woozy” and she had trouble remembering that day, according to the affidavit.

Police initially arrested White in May after searching his home and vehicle, where they seized several electronics, drug paraphernalia and roughly six grams of cocaine.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green on Friday (Jan. 5) ordered White to undergo a mental health evaluation. He’s due back in court April 2.

White was being held Friday at the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to Arkansas statutes.