Police: Fayetteville Pair Had Four Pounds Of Meth, $11K In Cash

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville pair faces drug trafficking charges after police found them with roughly four pounds of methamphetamine, $11,000 in cash and more than 20 guns.

Michael Sartin, 53, and Tamerra Clark, 54, were arrested in connection with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms — all felonies.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force identified Sartin and Clark as two distributors after an investigation into drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor.

Investigators later seized four pounds of meth, 26 firearms, body armor and $11,107 in cash from Sartin’s and Clark’s homes, Tabor said.

Sartin and Clark were being held Friday (Jan. 5) at the Washington County Detention Center with holds for federal court.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.