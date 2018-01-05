× Police Investigating Suspicious Activity Near Van Buren Middle School

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren police are investigating a suspicious incident near a middle school, according to Detective Jonathan Wear.

The incident occurred near Northridge Middle School at the intersection of Northridge and Highland. A student told police that a man driving a black older model Honda Accord asked a student if he needed a ride, according to Wear.

Wear said that after the student told the man no, he said “get in the car.”

The student told the man no again and he drove off at a high rate of speed, Wear said.

The man is described as an older man with gray hair.

Wear said police will be patrolling heavily during school hours to ensure students are safe.

If you have any information, contact the Van Buren Police Department at (479) 474-1234.