Popular Bentonville Square Restaurant Relocating After 20 Years

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A staple on the Bentonville square will soon be closing its doors in April.

The Station Cafe restaurant has been on the square for the past 20 years, but will now relocate to a different location. After the restaurant announced the relocation, longtime loyal customers told 5NEWS they aren't ready to let it go.

"I call it a landmark and we lose many of those things and this is not one that should go," longtime customer Rollie Aguilera said.

Station Cafe regulars said the Bentonville square will not be the same without it.

"I don't know what they're gonna do here, but I sure know that the station cafe is a good name here on the square," Aguilera said.

The cafe is known for its burgers, shake and pie.

"A lot of the time when I had family come from other parts of the country we'd bring them here, and so I think it's really sad that all the times that we spent here will...not essentially be gone, but we won't be able to come here anymore."

According to Station Cafe manager Mistie Ward, the last day on the square is April 28.

Ward said there is no word yet on where the new location will be, but they are sure longtime customers will follow.