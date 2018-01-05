× Rogers Police Searching For Stabbing Suspect

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Police are investigating a stabbing and searching for the suspect involved.

According to police, the call came in at 9:41 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 4) at 1116 S. 25th Place.

Police said the male resident of the house was reported to have been stabbed in the abdomen by a white male, who then left the area in a black vehicle.

An officer saw the vehicle leaving the area and began to follow it, at which point the suspect vehicle fled and was later found abandoned in the area of South 24th Street and West Walnut Street.

According to police, the victim was transported to Mercy with arm and abdomen wounds. His condition is not known at this time.

Police are actively searching for the suspect, whose identity has not been released.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.