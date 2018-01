SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A puppy from the Sebastian County Humane Society will compete in Animal Planet’s annual “Puppy Bowl.”

Ana is an Australian cattle dog – Catahoula leopard dog that is 17 weeks old.

The Puppy Bowl features 39 puppies who try and score the most touchdowns with dog-approved toys.

Ana will compete on Team Fluff.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Feb. 4 on the Animal Planet.