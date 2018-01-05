× Small Window For Freezing Drizzle Sunday Morning

This is Sunday morning at 6am.

Rain will be the overwhelming precipitation type with this next event that moves in on Sunday night into Monday. Rain totals should be 0.50″-1.00″.

That said, there’s a small window for some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain before the temperatures climb above freezing.

The time to watch will be Sunday from 4am-9am. It will not be everywhere but a few places where the cold air isn’t scoured out could be below 32 for a few hours before climbing.

This could create a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

-Garrett