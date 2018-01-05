× Troopers Allege Ex-Police Chief Stole More Flippin Money

FLIPPIN, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a former police chief in Flippin stole $63,000 from the city.

Ronald “Dusty” Smith faces one count of theft of property involving more than $25,000, according to documents filed Thursday in Marion County Circuit Court. He had previously been accused of stealing a smaller amount using a city credit card.

Last October, the local prosecutor asked state police to investigate the possible misuse of city funds. According to the affidavit filed Thursday by State Police Special Agent Justin Nowlin, a legislative auditor found that Smith had misused $63,000 in funds since January 2015.

Smith’s lawyer did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Smith had been demoted last year after Flippin settled a lawsuit filed by a man who said he was wrongfully arrested.