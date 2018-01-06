Arkansas Children’s Northwest To Open Soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A few days before the Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital is scheduled to open, officials gave a sneak peek of their new facility Saturday (Jan. 6).

Marcy Doderer, the hospital's president and CEO, said the project has been ongoing for about two years.

That includes building, recruiting and fundraising all over the state.

“We are really thrilled and excited to announce that we have 14,000 gifts from the people of Arkansas that total $80 million in support of building Arkansas Children’s Northwest, the campus, recruiting the people and building the programs that will take care of the children of Northwest Arkansas," Doderer said.

She called this opening a turning point for child health in the area and that in the past families had to travel if their children needed help.

Doderer said this hospital aims to fix that problem by giving families a location close to home.

Support from the community was a big help in making this facility a reality.

“The support in this community, not just financial but just the enthusiasm and the excitement and sort of the all in sense from this community is really moving," Arkansas Children's Northwest Chief Administrator Trisha Montague said.

She explained the hospital is staffed and ready to go for their opening.

They plan to open their outpatient services starting Tuesday (Jan 9).

In the coming weeks the emergency department and impatient services are also scheduled to open.

Press Release:

In recognition of the generous $8 million gift, three areas on the campus of Arkansas Children’s Northwest will bear the Walker name:

Pat Walker Beacon of Hope (described above).

(described above). Willard Walker Helipad , supporting the highly trained Angel One Transport Team, which transports approximately 350 critically ill and injured children from the 11-county area to Arkansas Children’s Hospital every year.

, supporting the highly trained Angel One Transport Team, which transports approximately 350 critically ill and injured children from the 11-county area to Arkansas Children’s Hospital every year. Pat & Willard Walker Family Outpatient Clinics located on the 3rd floor, providing more than 15 pediatric subspecialties.

“On behalf of our entire family, we make this gift to honor mother and dad,” says Johnny Mike Walker. “I am particularly proud that mother’s name will forever be associated with the Beacon of Hope. She was that beacon for so many people.”

Reaching More Children Where They Live, Learn and Play

Arkansas Children’s Northwest sits on 37 acres of land in Springdale. This $7.5 million gift was donated by Robin and Gary George, Cathy and David Evans and their families.

“Arkansas Children’s Northwest represents visionary leadership, a healthy appetite for risk, a deep dive into this community’s health needs and a resounding commitment from every leader to improve the health of children in Arkansas and beyond,” said Gary George, chairman of George’s, Inc. and a member of the Arkansas Children’s Northwest Board of Directors. “It took a courageous group of leaders from all over the state to lead us where we are today.”

The 233,613 square-foot hospital is the region’s first and only comprehensive pediatric healthcare center. It includes: