Fort Smith Police Officer Shortage

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Eight Fort Smith police officers are on paid leave after a shooting this week adding to the already short-staffed department. Those officers who are on administrative leave are part of a 130 officer department -- much lower than 193 officers the FBI suggests for a city the size of Fort Smith.

"It makes it a little bit tougher. The officers and detectives have to multitask, but at some point we will need to fill all those positions," said Fort Smith Police Corporal Anthony Rice. "We do have fewer people on the street, but our staff here has made adjustments to make sure we have the people out there required to make sure we`re answering those calls and have the correct response times and get out to those people who made need our help."

The city directors have approved a raise, according to Rice, and that is something that's expected to help in acquiring recruits.

Rice said that the officer shortage is a problem across the country not just the Fort Smith Police Department.