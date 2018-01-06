× Group Proposes Casino Measure For Arkansas Ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group is trying to put a measure on the ballot this fall that would allow up to three casinos in Arkansas to raise money for state highways.

Driving Arkansas Forward submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office Friday (Jan. 5) to allow the casinos, with 65 percent of the casino tax revenues to go toward highway funding. Rutledge must approve the measure’s language before supporters can gather signatures to try and place it on the November ballot.

The proposal calls for the first casino to be located in Jefferson County and the second in Crittenden County. A third could be located in Crawford, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Union or White counties.

The Arkansas Supreme Court in 2016 disqualified a ballot measure to legalize casinos in three counties.