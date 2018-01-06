× HP Issues Recall For 50,000 Lithium-Ion Batteries

PALO ALTO, Calif. (CBS) — HP is issuing a recall for 50,000 of their Lithium-ion batteries for notebook computers and mobile workstations after discovering the batteries can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.

This recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations. The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for the following:

ProBook ZBook x360 Pavilion ENVY 11 HP Probook 640 G2 HP ZBook Studio G3 HP x360 310 G2 HP Pavilion x360 HP ENVY m6 HP 11 Notebook PC HP Probook 640 G3 HP ZBook 17 G4 N/A N/A N/A N/A HP Probook 645 G2 HP ZBook 17 G3 N/A N/A N/A N/A HP Probook 645 G3 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP Probook 650 G2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP Probook 650 G3 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP Probook 655 G2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP Probook 655 G3 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.

Consumers should immediately visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable “Battery Safety Mode” if their battery is included in the recall.

The website provides consumers instructions on how to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall.

These batteries are not customer-replaceable. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.