Arkansas Resident Jerry Van Dyke Dead; 86 Years Old

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Jerry Van Dyke, brother of Dick Van Dyke, died Friday (Jan. 5) at his Hot Spring County, Arkansas ranch, according to his wife Shirley Jones.

He was born in Danville, Illinois, on July 27, 1931. He began his career as a comedian while still at Danville High School.

STORY DEVELOPING.