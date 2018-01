× No. 22 Razorbacks Fall On The Road To Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (KFSM)– The Razorbacks ended their two-game road trip with a 87-77 loss at the hands of Auburn. The Razorbacks drop to 11-4 overall and 1-2 in SEC play.┬áThe victory against Arkansas was Auburn’s 12th in a row and second straight against a ranked team to open SEC play.

Jaylen Barford scored a game-high 21 points while shooting 8-for-14 on the floor. Fellow senior Anton Beard added 11 points.