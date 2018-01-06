× Powerball Winning Numbers: 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 And Powerball 26

NEW YORK (CBSNews) — If you’re reading this article, you probably didn’t win the massive $450 million Mega Millions jackpot after numbers were drawn Friday (Jan. 5) night. But, at least you have a second shot at another jackpot Saturday (Jan. 6) with Powerball.

The six Powerball numbers were drawn shortly after 11 p.m. Eastern time for an estimated $559.7 million jackpot.

Winning Powerball numbers

12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and Powerball 26

Saturday night’s multiplier was 3x.

According to Powerball’s website, the cash value of the jackpot would be at least $300 million if taken as a lump sum.

Odds of winning

It goes without saying that we should point out the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot was 1 in 302.5 million. Powerball has odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Both games are played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico also participates in Powerball.

The average American spends about $200 a year on lottery tickets, although residents of some states spend far more. According to a study by LendEDU, the average Massachusetts resident spends $735 annually on lottery tickets, while those in Delaware or New York are likely spending about $400 a year, or $33 per month.