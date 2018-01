Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is looking very likely for the area Sunday. Even freezing drizzle is a possibility tomorrow morning. However, it is not looking like freezing drizzle will be a

major factor throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to warm well above freezing and any freezing drizzle that does fall will be followed quickly by rain.

Rainfall totals are expected to be anywhere from 0.5" to 1".

-Chris