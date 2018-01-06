× Saturday Sunshine, Sunday Soaker

The first half of the weekend will remain dry! Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday. Clouds will start to move in this evening before our next system arrives Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of Missouri. For the first hour or two (8-10AM Sunday), a bit of light freezing drizzle is possible in parts of Benton and Washington counties. Otherwise, there will be a quick transition to all rain for the rest of the day.

Rain Zones: Sunday Morning

Rain Zones: Sunday Afternoon

Rain Zones: Sunday Overnight

The best chance of rain for NW Arkansas will be from 1PM-10PM.

The best chance of rain for the River Valley will be from 2PM-2AM (Monday).

A half inch to one inch of rain could be possible by the early morning hours on Monday.

-Matt