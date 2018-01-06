Washington County Man Offers $1,000 Reward For Vehicle Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A Washington County man is offering a reward for any information leading police to the person responsible for shooting at him and his sister Friday (Jan. 5) night.

Michael Grigg and his sister were driving in the Nob Hill area when the shooting took place, according to Grigg, and he wants the person responsible brought to justice.

He and his sister spent the day traveling to pick up a car in Kansas that was a surprise for his girlfriend.

"It didn't even have 40,000 miles on it, not a single scratch," said Grigg, "Now before I even got it home it has a bullet hole in the side."

As he was driving in the area between Tupelo Road and Glenn Cordes Road was when he heard a loud bang.

He thought it was just a rock and drove home.

After unloading some equipment, his sister was driving back towards Springdale when her vehicle's driver side door was shot in the same area.

Grigg said she is the only family he has and rushed to see if she was okay.

Before he left his home, he realized the rock he thought he heard earlier was also a bullet that hit his passenger door.

The Washington County Sheriff's office arrived on scene, but did not locate anyone shooting in the area.

They were back out looking Saturday (Jan. 6) but did not find the person responsible.

Grigg said he was told the bullet were ricocheted but he does not believe that.

"It [the shot] could not have been a ricochet and by chance. It had to have been an intentional shot," said Grigg.

Any higher and Grigg said the bullet that hit is car could have come through the window hitting him.

He said he or his sister could have been seriously injured, or killed, and that he doesn't want this to happen to someone else just trying to get home.

He is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible and he has a message for that person, "You need to turn yourself in. You don't need to own firearms."