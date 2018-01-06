Women’s Crisis Services Of LeFlore County Temporarily Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) -- The Women's Crisis Center in LeFlore County is without a location to house women and children due to flood damage.

A water pipe, connected to the fire sprinkler system, froze resulting in hefty flood damage to the building.

Because of this the shelter can only offer outpatient services.

The shelter will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to the damage.

"Tuesday afternoon, one of the pipes feeding the fire suppression system in the front of the building burst and caused a heavy flow of water into the ceiling, which in turn caused the ceiling to collapse and then caused water damage to the walls and floors," said LeFlore County Crisis Center President and Board of Directors Greg Russell.

The center has an annual fundraiser, Brave the Mud Run, that will be August 18th at the Leflore County Fairgrounds in Poteau, you can sign up for the event here.

This year donations are especially important to the organization in order to get the building and inpatient services up and running as quickly as possible.