BCSO: Two Bodies Found In A Burned Home Northeast Of Pea Ridge

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Two bodies were found in a burned home early Sunday (Jan. 7) northeast of Pea Ridge, according to Benton County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Shannon Jenkins.

The fire happened at the 16000 block of Green Ridge Road in Garfield.

No foul play is suspected, but Jenkins said the Benton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division is working the incident and the home is deemed a complete loss.

The victims were one adult male and one juvenile female, said Jenkins.

