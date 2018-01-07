Fort Smith Water Main Breaks Again Within 48 Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Water was gushing from what appeared to be a ruptured water main at the 1700 block of S. Albert Pike Avenue, south of Rogers Avenue early Sunday (Jan. 7).

According to local resident Al Baker, who was concerned about seeing all the water running down the road, told 5NEWS that sometime overnight and into Sunday (Jan. 7) water was shooting out again and flowing down the street.

"All I see are my tax dollars going down the drain," said Baker.

The initial water break happened early Friday (Jan 5) and that's when water flowed and then froze down the street.

By Friday afternoon, water crews attempted to repair the break, but saw that a gas line had also burst. They in turn notified Arkansas-Oklahoma Gas, but that agency did not come out at anytime on Saturday, according to Baker.

"They [water crews] discovered that there was a gas leak, so the gas company came out and they put a quick patch on their pipe," said Baker. "Then the water department guys told me they couldn't finish the project until the gas company came out and put a section of pipe in."

Water crews believe the issue was caused by a gas line problem and placed a temporary patch on the hole Saturday (Jan 6).

Residents say crews have diverted the water away from the street into a nearby drain.