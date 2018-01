Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Freezing Drizzle threat has diminished Sunday morning. Temperatures had a boost in the early morning hours thanks to an increase in southerly winds. Any icy conditions for highways and overpasses are extremely low.

Sunday Morning Rain Zones:

Sunday Afternoon Rain Zones:

Sunday Overnight Rain Zones:

Scattered sprinkles will last through most of the morning, with more widespread showers arriving for the afternoon. These will stick around until the early morning hours on Monday.

-Matt