FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Heritage Edition of The Saint John's Bible is on display at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

The full-sized reproduction will be on display over the next few months at various areas around Mercy Hospital.

The Saint John's Bible includes many of the characteristics of its biblical predecessors, but it's hand illuminated and measures two feet by three feet.

The Bible will be on display until mid-March, before being displayed at Mercy Northwest Arkansas until May.