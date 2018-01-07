× Powerball: Single Ticket Sold In New Hampshire Wins $570 Million Jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBSNews) — A day after a winner took home the $450 million Mega Millions prize, another single ticket was sold for the even more lucrative Powerball jackpot.

One ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers to win the $570 million jackpot, according to Powerball’s website. The cash value of the jackpot would be at least $300 million if taken as a lump sum.

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time payment in cash.

The winning numbers were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store called Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, the New Hampshire Lottery said. The store will be awarded a bonus of $75,000 for selling the winning numbers.

Saturday (Jan. 6) night’s prize was the second-largest for a single winner in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history. A 53-year-old Massachusetts woman got a $758.7 million Powerball windfall in 2017.

The biggest purse came in 2016, when three ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot.

The Powerball prize now resets to $40 million, or a cash value of $25.2 million.