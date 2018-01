× School’s Out In Gore, Oklahoma, Due To Gas Line Issue

GORE, Okla. (KFSM) — Gore Public Schools will be out of session Monday (Jan. 8) due to a construction issue on a gas line.

According to a Facebook, it states that several buildings are without heat.

However, all certified, office and custodial staff are to report for an in-service work day at the high school — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.