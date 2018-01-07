Sunday Rain Timeline

It's going to be a rainy Sunday. Here's a detailed look at when you can expect the rain in your neighborhood:
Rain Zones Sunday Morning
Rain Zones Sunday Afternoon
Rain Zones Sunday Overnight
Rain Timeline:
TOP LINE | Onset of More Sprinkles / Light Rain
MIDDLE LINE | Onset of Heavier Showers
BOTTOM LINE | Rain Ending
**These times are an estimate and could vary by a couple hours.**
Rain Chances Throughout Sunday for Northwest Arkansas
Rain Chances Throughout Sunday for the River Valley
Rainfall Totals Through Monday Morning
Chief Meteorologist Garrett Lewis will be tracking the rain this evening on 5NEWS!
-Matt