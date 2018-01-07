Sunday Rain Timeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be a rainy Sunday. Here's a detailed look at when you can expect the rain in your neighborhood:

Rain Zones Sunday Morning

Rain Zones Sunday Afternoon

Rain Zones Sunday Overnight

Rain Timeline:

TOP LINE | Onset of More Sprinkles / Light Rain

MIDDLE LINE | Onset of Heavier Showers

BOTTOM LINE | Rain Ending

**These times are an estimate and could vary by a couple hours.**

Rain Chances Throughout Sunday for Northwest Arkansas

Rain Chances Throughout Sunday for the River Valley

Rainfall Totals Through Monday Morning

Chief Meteorologist Garrett Lewis will be tracking the rain this evening on 5NEWS!

-Matt