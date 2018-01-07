× Teen Who Fired At Arkansas Police Officer Fatally Shot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in North Little Rock say a 17-year-old suspect who fired at police officers has been fatally shot.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 7) while officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by three people. Authorities say officers who inspected one of the suspects for weapons found a handgun, and a struggle broke out.

Police say the suspect fired at least one shot at the officers, and the officers fired back. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the teenage suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they recovered the suspect’s gun.

The teen’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin. The officers involved in the shooting, who also have not been identified, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.