Water Main Break, Blackout At JFK Compound Chaos As Airport Struggles To Recover From Winter Blast

NEW YORK (CBSNews) -- Passenger patience wore increasingly thin as long delays and compounding cancellations continued several days after a major winter storm battered the Tri-State Area.

Making matters worse, the FDNY and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey responded to reports of a water main break in Terminal 4 just after 1:30 p.m. Sunda (Jan. 7). No injuries were reported as authorities worked to isolate the broken main.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the main break left three inches of water in the west end of Terminal 4 at JFK, and maintenance crews were sent in to mop and clean up.

The inner roadway at the arrivals area was closed due to excess water, but the outer roadway remained open.

International flights to Terminal 4 were suspended. Passengers who had already arrived were deplaned and taken to other terminals for processing, the Port Authority said. There were no known disruptions to departures or AirTrain service.

The Port Authority asked customers to call on airlines for updates on flight information.

Restrooms were also closed, a livery driver told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern. The restrooms were later reopened, but the chaos continued.

“People see children crying; let us go,” the driver said.

The problems compounded even more as the afternoon went on. At 4:30 p.m., the Port Authority reported power and heat were out in about 80 percent of the west end of Terminal 4 – the very arrivals section that was affected by the water main break.

Staffers were on scene working to restore power.

In all on Sunday, there were 352 delays and 46 cancellations at JFK.