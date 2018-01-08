× Alabama Rallies Past Georgia For National Championship

ATLANTA, GA (KFSM) – Trailing 13-0 at halftime, Alabama needed a change. That change resulted in benching quarterback Jalen Hurts who was 25-2 in his career as a starter. And like most times, Nick Saban made the right move.

Freshman Tua Tagovailoa tied the game late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass then his perfect throw to DeVonta Smith in overtime gave the Crimson Tide a 26-23 win and helped Saban claim his sixth national championship.

Georgia took a 23-20 lead on a 51-yard field goal in overtime and then sacked Tagovailoa for a loss of 16 yards on Alabama’s first play. The Bulldogs appeared to have the momentum but a perfect route to counter the defensive call said Smith running wide open and went untouched for the score.

Tagovailoa finished the game with 166 yards on 14-of-24 passing with three touchdowns. Hurts was benched after going 3-of-8 in the first half with just 21 yards. Georgia’s Jake Fromm, a true freshman, threw for 232 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice.

Alabama had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation but Andy Pappanastos was well wide on a 37-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the fourth quarter.