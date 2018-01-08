Beware of Freezing Fog/Black Ice Into Tuesday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The recent rains will cause widespread fog late Monday into Tuesday.

Temperatures should be near freezing area-wide with the best chance for below freezing temperatures in NW Arkansas.

This will create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses; especially high elevation bridges and overpasses on I49 from 3am to 9am Tuesday.

After sunrise on Tuesday any black ice will quickly melt with temperatures warming into the 50s by the afternoon.

The next chance for road hazards will be on Thursday night as rain could briefly change to snow on the backside of the next rainy system.

-Garrett