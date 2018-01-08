C-SPAN To Highlight Fayetteville History In Special TV Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- American public affairs network C-SPAN will show off Fayetteville to a national audience in an upcoming television special.

A three-person C-SPAN production team from Washington, D.C. will set up shop in Fayetteville over the next few days to shoot segments for C-SPAN's 2018 Cities Tour.

The special will highlight Fayetteville's history, including during the civil war. Non-fiction literary life of Fayetteville will also be highlighted, the Clinton Museum and Pryor Center.

Chamber of Commerce President Steve Clark said local literary authors such as Randall Bennett Woods and Charles Robinson will also be interviewed about their work.

Tour Coordinating Producer Debbie Lamb said her team will conduct the interviews, but will not be included in the final piece.

"The city or interviewees will tell the story of whether it's the native America, the Ozark history," said Lamb.

Those people interviewed will then share a part of Fayetteville with a national audience.

"It's told by men and women who grew up here, who've lived here, who've moved here, who've adapted to make Fayetteville this great home and the funky place that it is," said Clark.