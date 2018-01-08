× UAPD: Worker Transported For Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A construction worker at Razorback Stadium was taken to the hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday (Jan. 8) afternoon, according to University of Arkansas police.

The worker was inside an enclosed tarp with a portable heater to keep warm and started to feel lightheaded, according to police. The worker moved to open air and was alert during transport.

Police described the worker’s condition as non life-threatening.