Ex-Frat Members Get Jail In Pledge's Death

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four New York City men have been sentenced to jail in the death of an 18-year-old fraternity pledge during a 2013 hazing ritual in Pennsylvania.

Baruch College freshman Chun “Michael” Deng was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.

The former fraternity members sentenced Monday are Kenny Kwan, Charles Lai, Raymond Lam and Sheldon Wong. They pleaded guilty to charges including voluntary manslaughter and hindering apprehension. Their sentences range from time served up to 24 months.

The fraternity was convicted at trial and has been banned from Pennsylvania for 10 years and ordered to pay a fine of more than $110,000 for its role in Deng’s death.

Deng’s mother, Mary Deng, has called for an end to the “outrageous tradition of hazing” at college fraternities.