Former Jailer Pleads Not Guilty To Smuggling Contraband Into Jail

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Washington County jailer has pleaded not guilty to smuggling cigarettes and dip into the jail for an inmate.

Donnie Worley, 41, is charged with furnishing prohibited articles, a Class D felony.

Worley was fired in August, shortly after his arrest, according to Kelly Cantrell, spokeswoman for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

She said Worley had worked at the jail about six months.

A deputy confronted Worley in a secured area of the jail and found him with a pack of cigarettes and two cans of unopened Longhorn dipping snuff, according to an arrest report.

Worley first denied bringing the items for an inmate, saying they were his and he forgot to take them out of his pocket.

But after deputies searched Worley’s vehicle and found a note with directions to an address and a phone number that matched, Worley said he’d brought the contraband for an inmate he felt sorry for.

Worley said he went to the address on the note and collected $20, bought the tobacco and planned to give the change back. Worley said he wasn’t getting paid to bring in contraband.

Worley is free on bond and his trial is set for Feb. 27 in Washington County Circuit Court.

If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.